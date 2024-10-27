Israel always ridiculed in its clashes with Iran: Iran speaker

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf praised the vigilance and dedication of the military and IRGC forces, stating on Sunday that the apartheid Zionist regime has consistently been ridiculed at global arena in any confrontation with the proud nation of Iran.

The speaker drew comparisons between Iran’s recent Operation True Promise II and the Israeli regime’s recent military actions, noting that the comparison is a clear indicator of Iran's robust defense capabilities.

Qalibaf went on to say that the Zionist regime has achieved nothing but genocide and the massacre of defenseless women and children in Gaza and Lebanon, adding that the Tel Aviv regime lacks credibility on the global stage.

He also said that while the Israeli regime's actions against Iran stem from a position of desperation, which led to yet another failure, the Islamic Republic reserves the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. He emphasized that Iran is determined to respond decisively to any form of aggression.

In a warning to the United States, Qalibaf said that the United States as the main supporter and partner of the Israeli regime in all its war crimes is urged to contain this illegitimate regime, halt the killing of innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon, and prevent further regional instability.

He further called for a sustainable ceasefire and warned against reckless actions that could bring dire consequences for the regime and its allies.

Qalibaf also appreciated neighboring states that have condemned the recent aggression of the Israeli regime.

He underscored that regional stability and security are shared responsibilities and require cooperative and practical commitment from all regional countries.

In conclusion, Qalibaf honored the memory of the Iranian military personnel who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation, and also extended condolences to their families and the military, asserting that the military stands as a devoted guardian of the Iranian nation.

