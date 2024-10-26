Oct 26, 2024, 11:46 PM
FM: Israel's criminal attack on Iran violated int’l laws, UN charter

FM: Israel's criminal attack on Iran violated int'l laws, UN charter

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned Israel’s “criminal attack” on his country, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic reserves right to duly respond to the aggression.

“We strongly condemn the criminal attack on Iranian military centers as a violation of international law and the UN Charter. Four of our Army heroes sacrificed their lives in defeating this reckless and cowardly assault”, the top diplomat said on Saturday night on his X account.

“We fully reserve our right to duly respond to this aggression, which cannot be separated from Israel's genocide in Gaza and bloodshed in Lebanon. The world must unite against this common threat to international peace & security”, Araghchi further said.

He attached pictures of the four Iranian armed forces to his post, who were martyred while defending Iran’s airspace in the face of the Israeli aggression that took place early on Saturday.   

