Iran UN mission: US complicity in Israeli aggression on Iran is certain

The mission said on its X account on Saturday that the regime used Iraqi airspace for its attack, which is under US occupation and command.

“The Zionist regime’s warplanes attacked several Iranian military and radar sites from Iraqi airspace, approximately 70 miles from Iran’s border. Iraqi airspace is under the occupation, command and control of the US military”, the mission said.

“Conclusion: the US complicity in this crime is certain”, it added.

Hours earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran echoed the similar comment in a statement it issued on the Israeli act of aggression against the country.

The statement said that the regime used airspace controlled by the United States in Iraq to carry out its limited attacks on Iran’s military sites.

4194