Oct 26, 2024, 9:48 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85640248
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Iran UN mission: US complicity in Israeli aggression on Iran is certain

Oct 26, 2024, 9:48 PM
News ID: 85640248
Iran UN mission: US complicity in Israeli aggression on Iran is certain

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN has said that the United States’ complicity in the Israeli aggression on the Islamic Republic is certain.

The mission said on its X account on Saturday that the regime used Iraqi airspace for its attack, which is under US occupation and command.

“The Zionist regime’s warplanes attacked several Iranian military and radar sites from Iraqi airspace, approximately 70 miles from Iran’s border. Iraqi airspace is under the occupation, command and control of the US military”, the mission said.

“Conclusion: the US complicity in this crime is certain”, it added.

Hours earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran echoed the similar comment in a statement it issued on the Israeli act of aggression against the country.

The statement said that the regime used airspace controlled by the United States in Iraq to carry out its limited attacks on Iran’s military sites.

4194

3 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .