Israeli regime used US-controlled airspace in Iraq to attack Iran: General Staff

The statement, issued late on Saturday, said that Israeli fighter jets stationed within a range of 100 kilometers from the Iranian borders in the Iraqi airspace controlled by the US had fired a number of air-launched missiles at Iranian targets in the early hours of the day.

It said Iranian radar units in the border provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan and near the capital Tehran suffered “minor and ineffective” damage as a result of the Israeli aggression, adding that all radar units have either been repaired or are being re-serviced.

“During this illegal and illegitimate move, a significant number of the missiles were traced and detected and the enemy’s planes were blocked from entering the country’s airspace,” said the statement.

The Iranian General Staff said that Iran reserves its right to respond to the aggression at an appropriate time, adding that the country reiterates the need for reaching a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent the killing of innocent people in those regions.

It also warned the “criminal and terrorist-breeding government of the US” to contain Israel or face further problems because of the regime’s wars in the region.

