VP: Iran to give proportionate response to Israeli aggression

“Aggression is condemned by any standard or criterion, and the aggressor must await a response. We will give a response proportional to the mischief of the aggressor at the appropriate time and conditions”, Aref told reporters on Saturday.

He made the comments following separate meetings with representatives of Hamas and Hezbollah in Tehran.

The VP paid visits to the resistance movements’ offices to pay respect to Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas Leader Yaya Sinwar, both assassinated by the Israeli regime in recent weeks.

