Iran plans to develop trio islands in Persian Gulf: Legislator

Spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament Ebrahim Rezaei made the remarks on Friday.

Along with other members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, the parliamentarians paid a visit to the east and southeast of Iran in recent days.

Rezaei addressed reporters saying that the latest security situation in the southern islands and Hormozgan province was reviewed during this meeting.

According to the Iranian lawmaker, the development of the Iranian islands of Bumusa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb was discussed in the meeting, and the participants underlined the need to prioritize residential development as well as cultural and economic growth of these three islands so that all Iranian people could benefit from the valuable opportunities offered by the islands.

He went on to say that the governor of Hormozgan, head of the judiciary, commander of the police force, and commander of the first naval zone of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army elaborated on the current security situation in the southern province and the Persian Gulf.

