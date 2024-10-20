Tehran to name street after trio islands after meddlesome PGCC-EU statement

The bill was presented by Soodeh Najafi, a member of the City Council, following the meddlesome statements by the European Union and the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC).

Speaking at the 274th session of the City Council, Najafi described the statement as a repetition of baseless claims about the three Iranian islands.

She further condemned those statements, stressing that the bill was presented in line with giving a strong response to such ungrounded claims against the country’s territorial integrity.

She went on to say that the Arab states have stated anti-Iranian statements in recent years over and over regardless of the historical documents and the international regulations.

“This is not the first time that we witness such false claims about the three Iranian islands which are inseparable parts of the country.”

The EU has backed the recent statement made by the [P]GCC on the three historical Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf region.

