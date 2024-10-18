Death toll in Gaza War mounts to 42,500

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Zionist regime committed four killings in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, as a result of which 62 people were martyred and 300 others were injured, Al Jazeera reported on Friday,

At least 42,500 Palestinians have been killed and 99,546 others injured in Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, it added.

The death toll from Israel’s yearlong war on Gaza is likely far higher with thousands of bodies buried in the rubble of the vast destruction throughout the Palestinian territory.

