Over 20 Israeli troops injured in Gaza and Lebanon in 24 hours

According to the Palestinian news agency Sama, the Zionist regime’s army admitted on Wednesday that 23 Israeli soldiers were injured in the battles with the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

The Zionist regime’s army also admitted that 16 Israeli soldiers were killed and 305 others were injured since the beginning of the ground attack on Lebanon.

Accordingly, the death toll of the Zionist regime has reached 470 since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

The Israeli army has started large-scale attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the regime’s attacks have left hundreds of martyrs and thousands of wounded.

Hezbollah has not remained silent against the targeting of civilians and has carried out numerous operations against Israeli positions and settlements in the north of occupied Palestine.

