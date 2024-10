According to the reports by the Zionist regime’s media, around 50 projectiles were fired from Lebanon early Wednesday.

Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah also said that it launched “a large salvo of missiles” at the town of Safed.

The total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has climbed to 42,289 since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

6125**4354