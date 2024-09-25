Israel regime continues to strike Lebanese villages, towns

In a significant escalation of military aggression by the Israeli occupation, a series of airstrikes were reported across eastern Lebanon, affecting multiple regions including the areas around Baalbek, Al Jamila, Brital, and El Khodor.

The Zionist army started large-scale attacks on various areas of eastern Lebanon on Monday morning, and it continues until now.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah also has reacted decisively to the attacks on civilians in this country, and from the early hours of Monday morning, operations against Zionist positions and settlements in the north of occupied Palestine were on the agenda.

