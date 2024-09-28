Hezbollah fires 75 missiles at occupied territories

According to Al-Masirah, Israeli media reported that 75 rockets have been fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestine since Friday night.

The sources emphasized that Lebanon's Hezbollah has targeted the occupied Safed in a massive missile attack.

The Israeli army also admitted that Hezbollah missiles have reached Safed.

On the other hand, alarms sounded in the settlements east of Jaffa.

These missile attacks were carried out in response to the Zionist army's attacks on various areas of Lebanon, including the Dahieh in the south of Beirut and the Baqaa in the east of Lebanon.

The Zionists bombed Dahieh more than 30 times last night.

Also, the Israeli army announced that a surface-to-surface ballistic missile was fired from Lebanon to the center of the occupied territories on Saturday morning.

The Israeli army claimed that the missile landed in an open area and no one was injured.

According to the Zionist sources, this missile hit Tel Aviv. At least 5 explosions were heard near Haifa.

