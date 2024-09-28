Sep 28, 2024, 8:34 AM
Israeli army attacks southern, eastern Lebanon

Israeli army attacks southern, eastern Lebanon
Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime claims that it has attacked south of Lebanon and Beqaa in the east of the country simultaneously.

In a statement early on Saturday, the regime’s army said it targeted some targets in those areas, claiming that they were affiliated with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, according to Al Mayadeen.

Earlier, news outlets reported that multiple big explosions were heard after the regime’s aggression against the Dahiyeh suburb in the south of Beirut.

Media outlets also reported that the Zionists bombarded southern Lebanon thirty times.

In retaliation, Hezbollah targeted settlements in the north of occupied Palestine with missiles and rockets. The attacks caused great damage to those areas.

