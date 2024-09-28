Lavrov reminds Israel of 2006 failure, urges stop to war on Lebanon

“This is evidenced by the experience of the Israeli campaign of 2006, when even the entire arsenal of the most advanced military equipment and weapons did not help Israel to achieve its objectives," Lavrov was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency as saying on Friday.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting, he stressed that Russia strongly condemns actions of the Israeli regime that violate Lebanon’s sovereignty.

In his remarks, Lavrov termed Lebanon “friendly” to Russia, and added, “Indiscriminate attacks, whose victims are civilians, are categorically unacceptable. The path of war that West Jerusalem has chosen will not help it return internally displaced persons to the north of the country or ensure security in the Lebanese-Israeli border area.”

Some news outlets have already reported that multiple big explosions were heard during the Israeli regime’s aggression against the Dahieh suburb in the south of Beirut, Lebanon.

Media outlets also reported that the Zionist regime bombarded southern Lebanon thirty times in the past 24 hours.

1483**9417