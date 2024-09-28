Iran calls for holding extraordinary OIC meeting

Addressing the annual meeting of the OIC foreign ministers on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among the Islamic countries in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Islamic world is at a critical juncture and is facing a range of important challenges, especially the Palestinian issue, which remains our main priority, he added.

As one of the founding members of the OIC, Iran has always supported the Islamic Ummah’s efforts to deal with the main challenges and pay special attention to the Palestinian issue, he stated.

He also expressed Iran’s unwavering support for the cause of Palestine and the realization of the indisputable rights of the Palestinian people through the formation of an independent Palestinian state in all the occupied territories with Holy al-Quds as its capital and its full membership in the United Nations.

All the Palestinian people, both those living in their homeland and those far away from their homeland, should decide their future through a referendum, Gharibabadi reiterated.

He expressed hope that through this mechanism, a lasting peace will be achieved in which Muslims, Christians and Jews live together in peace and tranquility.

The Israeli regime’s terrorist activities are not limited to Palestine and Lebanon, he said, adding that it has recently carried out a terrorist attack on Iran’s diplomatic facilities and also martyred the leader of Hamas in Iran.

Stressing the fact that the Israeli regime is a threat to regional and international peace and security, he called for ending its brutality and crimes.

