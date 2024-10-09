Hezbollah fires over 200 rockets on occupied territories

Zionist sources reported on Wednesday that Hezbollah fired over 200 rockets towards northern occupied territories and the occupied Golan, as reported by the Palestinian Samaa news agency.

The Galilee region, the southern Golan Heights, the Galilee panhandle, and the occupied city of Safed in occupied Palestine experienced the most rocket attacks by Hezbollah.

The Zionist regime's media also reported that a Hezbollah rocket hit a building in the city of Safed, injuring one person.

A military source on the Zionist regime's Army Radio described Hezbollah's rocket attacks on the city of Safed as the most severe since the beginning of the war against the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, reports from the Zionist media indicated that sirens were sounded in Netiv HaAsara, Yad Mordechai in the Gaza Strip, and al-Mutla as well as Al-Mshayrfe in the eastern part of the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

At the same time, an attack on northern Haifa resulted in the injury of at least four people, with one in critical condition.

The Zionist regime's media reported this morning that at least 10 rockets were fired by Hezbollah.

They added that the attacks were followed by sirens sounding from the Haifa area to the Caesarea area in the northern occupied territories.

Lebanese Hezbollah rockets hit the town of Kiryat Ata in Haifa in the north of the occupied territories, causing a power outage in the settlement.

Additionally, the Zionist media reported that Hezbollah fired missiles at the Leviathan gas extraction platform of the Zionist regime.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

These attacks have involved unprecedented airstrikes characterized by extreme violence and intensity. Moreover, ground incursions into southern Lebanon have been reported. These attacks disregard international warnings and UN resolutions.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

