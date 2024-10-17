‘World will not forget US, Germany as biggest supplier of lethal weapons to Zionists’

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baghaei wrote, “On the anniversary of the Israeli regime’s air strike on Al-Ahli Al-Mamadani hospital in Gaza which killed more than 500 patients and injured women & kids, let’s remind us that cruelty knows no limit if accompanied with ideological narcissism & impunity.”

Israel launched its offensive on the people of Gaza on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of at least 42,344 people, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry in Gaza. Over 99,000 others have been injured in the besieged Palestinian territory. The conflict has also led to the destruction of a significant portion of the buildings and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Despite the devastation, the West, led by the US, has remained silent and has even aided and abetted Israel in its actions, which have been described as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Baghaei added, “On 17 October 2023, the innocent people of Gaza had taken refuge in that hospital where they were brutally slaughtered.”

“This was the first case of war crime by Israel in Gaza in first days of Israeli genocidal campaign which drew unanimous global condemnation,” he further noted.

“Alas! The regime persisted in its carnage in Gaza and wider war against Palestinians across their occupied homeland, enjoying full impunity guaranteed by the US and some other European countries,” he added.

He highlighted, “The people of Palestine, region and beyond will not forget that the US and Germany, as the main apologists of Israeli crimes, are the regime’s biggest supplier of lethal weapons as well.”

“Complicity in atrocity is as repulsive as the actual atrocity,” he noted.

