'Israel systematically blocks humanitarian aid from entering Gaza'

In his remarks on Thursday, Türk emphasized "the importance of monitoring for early warning, prevention, accountability and peace amid persistent violations of international law and widespread impunity", according to UN website.

“Warfare — if its causes are not addressed — will metastasize into new battle zones,” he said, adding that the prolonged oppression of the Palestinian people and repeating cycles of hatred, death and destruction in the Middle East are “a tragic demonstration of this fact."

Over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza — mostly women and children — and nearly 1.9 million people have been displaced as the relentless Israeli military offensive continues.

“I cannot underscore enough the desperate survival conditions of Palestinians in Gaza,” he said, noting that adequate humanitarian aid has been systematically denied.

3266**9417