Ireland asks EU to review trade deal with Zionist regime

Referring to the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which declared the presence of the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal, Harris said the EU countries are obliged to review and revise their trade agreements with the Zionist regime based on the court ruling, which he said, is very important and effective.

The ICJ ruling obligates all countries to do their best to help end the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories, the Prime Minister of Ireland said on Wednesday night.

Stressing that the ruling regarding the illegality of the occupation of the Palestinian territories is a game changer, Harris said his government will receive official advice from the court next week to determine whether the EU should comply with its obligations contained in this ruling.

Ireland is among several EU member states that have been calling for the 227-member bloc to hold an Association Council over human right concerns in Gaza.

Harris said on Wednesday that Ireland "will not wait" for a EU decision and start the process to unilaterally suspend trade with Israel on products originating from the occupied West Bank within weeks.

"Ireland now, in the context of the ICJ advisory opinion of July, will not wait for everybody in Europe to move on the issue of trade in the occupied Palestinian territories," Harris told reporters in Brussels ahead of a summit of the EU-Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

He also pointed to the recent attacks of the Zionist regime on the United Nations peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon and emphasized: 379 Irish soldiers are serving under the cover of UNIFIL and are protected by international laws, which Israel must respect.

