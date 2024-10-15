At least 31 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Nine Palestinians were killed in airstrikes that hit a house in the Bani Suheila neighborhood, east of the city of Khan Younis located in the southern Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen reported.

Six more people were martyred in al-Fakhari, which is another eastern neighborhood of Khan Yunis after a house was bombed.

In Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, located in the south of Gaza City, two people were martyred after residential buildings were bombed.

Over a dozen Palestinians were also martyred in Israeli airstrikes that targeted a house near Salah al-Din Mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

Israel waged its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, killing at least 42,289 people so far, according to the latest figures by the Health Ministry in Gaza. More than 98,680 others have also been injured in the besieged Palestinian territory.

