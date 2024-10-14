Pro-Palestinian Jews stage sit-in in New York to protest war against Gaza

Members of a Jewish-led pro-Palestinian group called the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) arrived as part of an "unplanned protest" just before the stock market officially opened at 9:30 a.m., as a spokesman for the New York Police Department said they came to the street near the New York Stock Exchange building.

New York Police spokesperson added that some of these pro-Palestinian protesters have been arrested.

A spokesman for the group "Jewish Voice for Peace" announced in an email to the American NBC channel before the start of these protests that hundreds of people planned to gather in front of the New York Stock Exchange building to request the Washington government to "Crisis Management Organization", "Federal (FEMA) Funding, Not Genocide".

The group "Jewish Voice for Peace" wrote on the social network "X" (formerly Twitter): "While Gaza is being bombed, Wall Street is booming. The stock prices of arms manufacturers have risen sharply this year. The US war economy profits from genocide."

In these protests, supporters of Palestine chanted slogans such as "We want housing, not genocide" and "Let Gaza survive".

