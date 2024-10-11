Iran urges intl. community to take concerted action against Israeli atrocities

Baghaei on Friday condemned the Israeli attack on the personnel of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon or UNIFIL which is a UN peacekeeping mission.

The Israeli military repeatedly fired at UNIFIL headquarters and positions in southern Lebanon, injuring two members of the peacekeeping force, Al Jazeera on Thursday reported.

Attack on the UN peacekeeping personnel once again showed the cruelty of an entity that has killed over 220 UN staff members in the Gaza Strip, Baghaei said.

This a regime whose envoy has tore up the UN Charter, its foreign minister has declared the UN chief Antonio Guterres “persona non grata”, and its warmonger prime minister has abused the UN General Assembly to threat other member states, he noted.

7129**2050