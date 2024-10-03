Top EU diplomat deplores Israel’s remarks against UN chief

“We support UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his tireless efforts to achieve peace in all the conflicts and particularly in the Middle East”, Borrell posted a message on X social network on Wednesday night.

"We deplore the unjustified attacks against him, as well as the unacceptable number of casualties among UN humanitarian workers," he further said in his post.

Borrell underlined that the EU "fully" supports the work of Guterres and UN staff in favor of peace and for human relief in the Middle East and all over the world.

The remarks followed Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s announcement to ban the entry of the UN chief into the occupied territories, declaring him “persona non grata” and calling him an “undesirable element” for no condemning Iran’s operation against the regime over its crimes.

The decision has faced criticism from a number of countries, with Russian Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, describing Israel’s decision as “unheard of” and “a slap, not just on the UN, but on all of the Security Council.”

“We call on the members of the Security Council and the UN to react to this outrageous act,” he said.

Fu Cong from China echoed the sentiments of his colleagues and expressed Beijing’s “resolute support” for Guterres and opposition to Israel’s decision to ban the UN chief.

Of course, this is not the first time that the Zionist regime verbally attacks the UN Secretary General.

Earlier, in response to Guterres' statements about the origin of the Al-Aqsa storm operation that he said “did not happen in a vacuum” and highlighting the history of Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people, the Israeli foreign minister demanded his resignation from the position of UN Secretary General.

