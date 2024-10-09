Iran calls for joint global efforts to fight cybercrimes

According to IRNA's reporter, Khodaian also called it necessary to monitor cyberspace in line with the growth of criminal activities in the 9th international meeting of heads of law enforcement organizations and civil rights defenders held on Wednesday evening with the presence of senior judicial, legal, and supervisory officials of 22 member and observer countries.

Today, cyberspace has expanded side by side with tangible world where criminals are active with the advantages and countries are fighting against them and despite all services in the virtual space, it brings risks for people, he said.

He reminded: In the past, we were faced with traditional internet crimes such as theft, forgery, fraud and data destruction, but today we are facing new forms of crimes such as cyber terrorism.

Hacking the systems of power plants, dams, and military equipment and take them under their control is not comparable to cyber theft, so fighting these crimes requires global determination, Khodaian said while highlighting other dangers posed by virtual space, adding that it requires the establishment of international regulations and global conventions.

The Iranian official underscored that these crimes are transnational and relying only on national laws is not enough to fight them, saying the members of the ombudsmen of the Eurasian Union and others should make the necessary suggestions in fighting these crimes to agencies their respective country.

Iran's State Inspectorate Organization is ready to provide the necessary suggestions in this regard, he added.

Khodaian continued by saying that the mission of ombudsmen should be to defend human rights regardless of color, race, nationality and religion.

In the opening part of his speech, Iran's State Inspectorate Organization paid tribute to Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and other resistance commanders who were assassinated by “the Zionist Terrorist Regime" recently.

One of the most important issues before the world today is the issue of Palestine and Gaza and the brutal killing of oppressed women and children by the Zionist regime, he said.

