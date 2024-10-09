Syrian government condemns Israeli attack on Damascus

According to SANA news agency’s Wednesday report, the Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement asserting that the Tel Aviv regime violated international law, when it launched an attack from the occupied Golan Heights that hit a residential building in Shaykh Sa'ad district in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, killing seven civilians, including women and children, and injuring 11 others. Moreover, serious damage to civilian properties was also reported.

In this statement, the ministry described the incident as a brutal act against the civilians, reminiscent of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on the Palestinians as well as the Lebanese.

The Ministry also called for immediate action to stop further crimes, warning such aggression could lead to all-out war with devastating consequences for the West Asia region.

The Syrian news agency cited a military official as saying that the strike took place at about 8:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, with three missiles launched from the occupied Golan Heights toward the Syrian capital.

