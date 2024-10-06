Zionist regime once again targets Syria-Lebanon borders

Some media sources have also reported that massive explosions were heard inside Syria along the border triangle of Jordan, Syria and Palestine.

This news followed as Zionist warplanes were spotted in Syrian skies over the border triangle between Jordan and Syria.

It was not immediately confirmed if the attacks caused casualties or damage.

This is not the first time the Zionist regime has attacked the border of Syria and Lebanon. On Friday morning, Israel cut off the communication by attacking another area on the border of these two countries.

News sources reported that the occupying Israeli army attacked around the Al-Masna crossing on the border between Lebanon and Syria.

Since the foreign backed insurgency gripped Syria in 2011, the Zionist regime has frequently targeted Syrian towns and cities, including Damascus with warplanes or surface-to-surface missiles to prop up anti-Damascus terror groups.

The Syrian government has lodged numerous complaints to the UN, accusing the Israeli regime of violating the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

