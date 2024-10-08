One Israeli soldier killed, another wounded in northern Gaza

The Israeli military announced the news in its latest figures, UNews Press Agency reported.

According to a Monday report by Reuters, the occupying regime’s military said 726 Israeli soldiers have been killed since Oct. 7 last year, while 4,576 others have been injured.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, nearly 42,000 have been killed in Gaza during the past year. About 60% of the killed are women and children.

Also, the ministry reported that the number of injured people has passed 97,000.

In October 2023, the Israeli regime, with the support of the United States, waged an ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

