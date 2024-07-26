Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency citing Zionist sources, these two Israeli soldiers were killed in a clash with the Resistance forces in the Gaza Strip on Thursday afternoon.

The Zionist media also announced that a number of other Zionist soldiers were also injured in these clashes, although their number was not mentioned.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 683 soldiers have been killed and 4,213 others injured since the outbreak of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 39,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,200 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

