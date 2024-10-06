Shooting in southern occupied territories leaves 11 killed, wounded

Israeli media reported on Sunday that several Zionists were killed and injured during a shooting at a bus stop in Be'er Sheva.

One female Israeli border guard police officer was killed, and 10 other Zionists were injured and taken to the hospital.

The attack involved both shooting and the use of cold weapons at three different locations at the central bus station in Be'er Sheva.

Israeli media reported that the person who carried out the shooting operation in Be'er Sheva is from al-Naqab, and he holds Israeli citizenship.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement described the attack in Be'er Sheva as a new blow to the Israeli intelligence and espionage services.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that 41,870 Palestinians have been killed and 97,166 others were wounded since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

