8 soldiers killed in 10 days in Gaza: Zionist media

The Kan news network announced on Wednesday night that eight soldiers of the 16th Brigade of the Zionist regime were killed in Netzarim Corridor which Israel has set up in southern Gaza.

According to IRNA citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Abu Obeidah, spokesman of al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement recently warned that Netzarim Corridor will be the axis of death and terror for the occupation forces.

As the Israeli genocidal war drags into 11th month, Palestinians are still putting stiff resistance to the invading Israeli forces across the besieged territory.

This morning, another Zionist soldier was killed and a number of others injured in the Palestinian operation in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza.

The Zionist soldier was said to be killed by Palestinian sniper.

According to the Israeli army, it has lost 702 of its soldiers since the Palestinian operation "Al-Aqsa Storm" on October 7, 2023. It claims the figure includes 338 soldiers who have been killed since the ground invasion was launched on the Gaza Strip.

Also, 4,387 Zionist soldiers have been injured, 2,254 of whom in clashes on ground with resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians, the Israeli media and some mainstream western media have repeatedly accused the Zionist military of censoring the actual number of dead and wounded during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Israeli media say that public backlash is the main reason the army is unable to give exact number of casualties among its soldiers.

