Zionist army casualties mount to 702

Zionist army casualties mount to 702

Tehran, IRNA – The death toll of the Zionist army in the Gaza Strip has increased to 702.

According to the Palestinian media, the Israeli army announced the death of 36-year-old Master Sergeant Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut in ground clashes in the center of the Gaza Strip. He was a reserve soldier from Ashdod.

The Zionist army announced that an Israeli officer was killed in an improvised explosive device explosion in a bus in the Bethlehem area.

The Israeli army announced that 338 of these soldiers have been killed in the ground attack on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Also, 4,387 Zionist soldiers have been injured, 2,254 of whom were killed in ground clashes in the Gaza Strip.

This is while the Israeli media have repeatedly accused the military of censoring the actual number of dead and wounded in the recent war in the Gaza Strip.

