Hezbollah launches new round of rockets at Israeli military positions

In a statement on Monday, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that in support of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance and in response to the Zionist regime's aggressions, it had targeted the Zionist base Nimra, located in the west of Tiberias, by missile attacks.

Lebanon's Hezbollah also targeted the Zionist settlement of Karmiel with rocket at 6:55 this morning.

In a related development, the Al-Qassam Brigades of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched a massive missile attack against Israeli bases of the Zionist enemy on the first anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

With their 114mm short-range Rajum missiles, Al-Qassam fighters targeted the Sufa military base east of Rafah crossing, the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported early on Monday.

