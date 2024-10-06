Hezbollah missiles hit Israeli-occupied city of Haifa

IRNA's Monday morning report citing the Al-Mayadeen network says Hezbollah’s missiles hit different areas of Haifa, causing chaos among Zionist forces and settlers.

Hezbollah said that Israel’s Carmel base in Haifa and other locations were hit by Fadi-1 missiles, adding that the attack was carried out in response to Israel’s aggression and crimes against civilians.

According to the Israeli military and media, at least 15 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon toward northern occupied Palestine, causing chaos and prompting sirens in Haifa and its surrounding areas.

Footage showed the eruption of fire while columns of smoke rising in the skies over Haifa. A big crater was also seen between high-rise buildings.

At least 10 Zionists have reportedly been injured after a missile hit a building. There are also reports that a restaurant in Haifa suffered a direct hit.

Earlier, the Lebanese resistance group, in a statement, mentioned about successfully targeting a Zionist military base in the southern part of Haifa.

Separately, the resistance movement announced a missile attack on the Nimra military base of the Zionist regime, west of the city of Tiberias.

Hezbollah reiterated in a statement in the early hours of Monday that the base was targeted in line with supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance and defending Lebanon.

In response to Israel's brutal aggression against cities, villages and civilians, resistance fighters fired missiles at Nimra, one of the main military bases of the Zionist regime in the northern occupied territories, the statement added.

