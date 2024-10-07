‘Al-Aqsa Storm exposed frailty of Zionist regime’

We congratulate the operation of the axis of resistance and the Islamic resistance in Iraq, which has crushed the hegemony of the Zionist regime, Al-Walai said in a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa storm operation.

Just as Lebanon's Hezbollah was on the front, the Iraqi resistance showed its firm support for the people of Lebanon and Gaza, he said.

Al-Walai also highlighted the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, saying the bombs the usurping Zionist regime has dropped on Beirut so far is equivalent to the impact of the atomic bomb America dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki during the World War II.

The secretary general of the Iraqi Martyrs' Brigades also slammed the stances of some Arab states on the ongoing Israeli crimes in the region. "These crimes are committed relying on money provided by the UAE and Saudi Arabia that has emboldened this regime to commit more atrocities against the Palestinian and Lebanese people".

This issue makes the Arab rulers who are allies and followers of Saudi Arabia responsible for the bloodshed, Al-Walai said, adding that these rulers should know that they are not immune from punishment.

