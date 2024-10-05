Iran oil minister says not worried about crises created by enemies

Paknezhad made the comment on Saturday upon arrival in Assaluyeh, a Persian Gulf port city in southern Iran that hosts the country’s gas production facilities.

He told reporters at the Assaluyeh airport that his trip is a normal work trip during which he would make efforts to resolve some of the problems workers face.

The minister said that measures were previously taken to resolve those problems, “but I am willing to directly listen to them [workers] so that challenges are resolved.”

Paknezhad’s trip comes amid speculations that Israel may attack Iranian oil facilities following Iran’s missile launch at the regime’s military and security positions on October 1.

Iran has said that its operation was in response to repeated Israeli acts of aggression against the country as well as resistance groups in region, including the last week assassination of Iranian military commander Abbas Nilforoushan as well as the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Iran’s response also came after Israel assassinated Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of capital Bierut on September 27.

The Islamic Republic has warned that it would give a stronger response should Israel attack its soil.

