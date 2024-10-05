FM: Iran’s response to any Israeli aggression will be stronger

Araghchi made the comment on Saturday evening in a post he shared on X, formerly Twitter, following talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus.

“Timely talks with President Assad, PM & FM on bilateral & regional issues. Highlighted that Iran will stand with Resistance in any situation. Also made clear that response to any aggression by Israeli regime will be stronger-and they can put our determination to the test”, the top Iranian diplomat said in his post.

Araghchi arrived in the Syrian capital earlier on Saturday on the second leg of his regional tour that took him to Lebanon a day earlier.

Upon arrival in Damascus, he told reporters that he had held “very important negotiations” with Lebanese officials over developments in the region.

Araghchi kicked off his regional tour three days after Iran launched some 200 ballistic missiles on Israeli military and security positions in response to the regime’s repeated acts of aggression against the country and resistance groups in the region, including the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Iran’s response also came after Israel assassinated Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of capital Bierut on September 27.

