Araghchi reiterates Iran’s support for resistance groups

The new Iranian government will continue with Tehran’s “principled policy” in supporting the cause of Quds and providing all-out support to the resistance groups across the region, Araghchi said during a meeting with resistance leaders in Iran’s embassy in Damascus on Saturday, referring to the “clear message” of his visit to Lebanon and Syria and that of a public sermon by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at his rare appearance in Tehran Friday prayers.

He stressed that the blood of the martyred leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah and other resistance martyrs will further strengthen the tree of resistance and will lead to the final victory against the Zionist enemy.

The resistance leaders also addressed the meeting, hailing Iran’s support for the legitimate resistance of regional nations against the Zionist occupation.

Referring to the first anniversary of the beginning of the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip as the regime has also intensified its fight with Lebanon, they highlighting their determination to stand against these brutalities.

They also appreciated Iran’s legitimate operation against the Zionist aggressions on Tuesday.

9341**2050