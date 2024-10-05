Iran, Syria call for enhancing int’l solidarity to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Baghaei said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had a very fruitful meeting with his Syrian counterpart MF Bassam Sabbagh this morning.

He added, “They discussed ways and means of expanding bilateral relations. They also reviewed the latest situation in the region.”

“They agreed on the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination bilaterally and at multilateral settings to mobilize int'l support, solidarity for stopping the occupying regime's ongoing genocide in Gaza and its aggression on Lebanon,” he further noted.

Araghchi arrived in Syria on Saturday to meet top officials of the Arab country, after a visit to Lebanon.

3265**2050