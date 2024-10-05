Iran's response to any Israeli aggression will be stronger: FM

During a press conference in Damascus on Saturday, Araghchi stated that Iran's response to any Israeli aggression will be stronger, emphasizing that Iran had proven this in the past and they are prepared to demonstrate their resolve once again.

Araghchi also described his trip to Syria after Lebanon as very positive and productive.

He announced that a plane carrying humanitarian aid for the people of Lebanon will arrive in Syria tomorrow.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that his trip to Damascus and Beirut had a clear message that Iran would support the Resistance under any circumstances.

Araghchi arrived in Syria on Saturday to meet top officials of the Arab country, after a visit to Lebanon.

He emphasized that Iran’s relations with Syria is strategic, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran will collaborate with Syria on all regional issues.

Araghchi mentioned that there are initiatives for a ceasefire by some countries in the region and beyond, and Iran will continue its consultations with them.

He also highlighted that the Palestinians and the Lebanese need to agree on the terms of the ceasefire, and Iran and Syria will support such an agreement.

When asked about Yemen, the top Iranian diplomat stated, “Just as the Palestinians and the Lebanese make decisions for themselves, so will the Yemeni people make their own decisions, and no one has the right to make decisions for them."

