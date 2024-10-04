Lebanon hails Iran’s supportive stance amid Israeli aggression against Beirut

Berri made the remarks in Beirut on Friday in a meeting with the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

He also emphasized the tireless determination of the Lebanese nation in the fight against Israeli aggression.

Araghchi, for his part, extended condolences on the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and other leaders of the Axis of Resistance.

He went on to say that Iran’s all-out support of Lebanon is in line with the responsible approach of the Islamic Republic to maintain regional peace and stability.

Iran’s steps are also taken to put an end to the expansionism and bullying of the Israeli regime and halt the genocidal war in Gaza, Aragchi noted.

Iran’s top diplomat called on the Islamic countries to play more constructive role to pile pressure on the usurping regime.

All Islamic and Arab countries have a moral, Islamic, and legal obligation to prevent the occupying regime from undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon and other Islamic nations, he underlined.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei had announced on his social media account that Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived in Beirut on Friday.

The Iranian foreign minister, accompanied by two members of parliament and the head of the Red Crescent Society, will meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials, he added.

