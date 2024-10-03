Iran will support resistance groups to free Palestine: Pezeshkian

“We will support the Islamic resistance groups for the liberation of Palestine and considers this a responsibility regarding the issue of Palestine,” Pezeshkian said during the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit in Doha on Thursday.

“We are standing firm” in our support for the Axis of Resistance, the president added.

He pointed out that the West Asia region is facing many challenges, including repeated attacks by the Israeli regime against the Axis of Resistance.

Pezeshkian is on a two-day visit to Qatar as the invitation of the Qatari Emir to promote bilateral relations and participate in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit.

In the first day of the visit, the Iranian president met with Emir of Qatar, and delegates from the two sides signed six agreements to promote economic, commercial, cultural, educational, and sports cooperation.

