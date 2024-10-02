Iran, Qatar sign 6 documents to expand bilateral cooperation

Iranian ministers of foreign affairs, sport and youth as well as energy, and their Qatari counterparts signed the documents on Wednesday in Doha, where an Iranian delegation headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian is on an official visit.

The documents call for expanding cooperation between the two countries in fields of hygiene, trade and economy, cultural programs, as well as sport and education.

President Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation arrived in Qatar earlier on Wednesday.

This is the third foreign trip of Pezeshkian since he took office in late July. The first foreign destination of the president was Iraq. He visited the country on September 11. Later that month, the Iranian president visited New York where he attended the 79 UN General Assembly session.

4194