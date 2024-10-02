Qatar's Emir officially welcomes Iranian president

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received President Pezeshkian at the Emiri Diwan, the official seat of the rule of Qatar, on Wednesday shortly after he arrived in Doha at the head of a high-ranking economic and political delegation.

The official reception included the playing of the national anthems and a photo session, followed by the introduction of members from both delegations.

Immediately after the reception, bilateral talks got underway between the high-level delegations of the two countries.

Following these discussions, Pezeshkian and Sheikh Tamim will hold a private meeting to further explore areas of cooperation.

During the visit, significant bilateral cooperation agreements between Iran and Qatar will be signed in the presence of the two leaders.

Pezeshkian and Sheikh Tamim are also expected to hold a press conference to outline the results of their discussions.

