Iran eyes on expanding security, peace: Pezeshkian

Upon his arrival at Doha airport on Wednesday, Pezeshkian referred to the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two months ago, noting that the US and European countries had asked Iran not to take any action, promising that they would bring peace to Gaza within a week.

He emphasized that Iran’s decision to wait allowed the Zionist regime to expand its crimes and become more emboldened.

Referring to establishing peace and security in the region, the Iranian president highlighted, “It was Israel that assassinated Haniyeh in Tehran."

During his two-day visit taking place at the official invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, President Pezeshkian will hold high-profile meetings with Qatari officials and also ink the joint cooperation documents between Tehran and Doha.

On the second day of his visit to the Qatari capital of Doha, President Pezeshkian will participate in the 19th edition of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit and will deliver a speech.

According to the scheduled program, the Iranian president will probably meet with some leaders and high-ranking officials of the countries participating in the Summit.

