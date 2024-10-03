Slightest mistake by Israel to be met with crushing response: Pezeshkian

On Wednesday evening, Pezeshkian met with a high-ranking delegation from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Doha, Qatar, where he is currently on a two-day visit.

He described the assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, as one of the most painful events of his life. Pezeshkian recalled embracing Haniyeh at his inauguration ceremony, only to learn hours later of his cowardly assassination by the Israeli regime.

The president condemned the atrocities perpetrated by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon and criticized the hypocrisy of the United States and Western countries, which profess to support democracy and human rights while backing the Israeli regime.

Referring to Tuesday night’s Operation True Promise 2, he noted that the West had made deceptive promises to Iran to refrain from retaliating for Haniyeh's assassination in exchange for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The continuation of the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime has led to a decisive response from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and certainly, this regime will receive an even more crushing and stronger response if it commits the slightest mistake again,” he said.

Furthermore, the Iranian president called for unity among Muslim nations, warning that the lack of such unity has emboldened the Israeli regime to commit more crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

