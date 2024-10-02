Zionists will receive more crushing response if they make any mistake: President Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Wednesday during a cabinet session, lauding Iran’s Operation True Promise 2 against the Zionist regime.

The anti-Israeli operation took place late on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, as well as the regime’s assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian military advisor in Beirut on Friday.

Stating that Iran will not compromise on the dignity and honor of its nation, Pezeshkian described the Iranian missile response as a pride-inducing operation.

Iran’s anti-Israeli operation proved that their so-called Iron Dome is “more fragile than glass,” he said.

Western powers had repeatedly asked Iran to exercise self-restraint after the assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, he said.

They had promised to establish a truce in the Gaza Strip, the Iranian president underlined.

But the criminal regime kept killing women and children in Gaza and spreading its crimes into Lebanon by exploding pagers, he said, adding that the countries that called on Iran to practice self-restraint kept silent on the Israeli measures.

In the hope of witnessing peace in the enclave, the Islamic Republic took no steps, he noted.

He also strongly criticized the double standards and inaction of international organizations and Western countries towards the crimes of the Zionist regime.

At the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which is supposed to maintain international security and world peace, the criminal prime minister of the regime, who is responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of oppressed Palestinian women and children, publicly threatened Iran, and other countries participating in the UNGA remained silent on the Zionist action, he underscored.

It is a shame that international organizations and Western countries can easily allow a criminal to commit the most heinous and horrific crimes but claim to defend human rights and dignity, he added.

Iran does not seek war but it is not afraid of it, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic tries its best to maintain the security, authority, and dignity of its nation, he pointed out.

