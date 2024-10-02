‘Operation True Promise 2 shows small portion of Iran’s defense capabilities’

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense stated that the retaliatory missile attack targeting Israeli military installations in the occupied territories on October 1 represented only a small portion of Iran's defensive capabilities.

Any miscalculation by the criminal Zionist regime and its sponsors will definitely result in Iran employing equipment and weapons that will blow harsher and more painful blows to the worn-out and rotting body of the Zionist regime in the next responses, the ministry warned.

On Tuesday evening, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

