Iranian army pledges to defend national sovereignty

Iranian army pledges to defend national sovereignty

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army has reaffirmed its commitment to defending the dignity, resilience, and territorial integrity of the country, in a statement marking the 44th anniversary of the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq’s toppled Baath regime, which is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran.

In its statement, the Iranian Army said it remains prepared to make any necessary sacrifice for the stability and honor of the Islamic Republic. Beginning on September 21, the anniversary serves as a reminder of the soldiers who defended the country during the eight-year conflict.

The army hailed the Sacred Defense as a defining period in Iran’s history, saying that no part of Iranian territory was lost and the invading forces were eventually forced to retreat.

The statement highlighted the role of the Iranian Army, alongside the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Basij volunteer force, and other national forces, in repelling the invasion by the Iraqi Baath regime that enjoyed full military and political support from big powers.

The Army emphasized that lessons from the war continue to guide Iran’s defense strategy today.

With the support of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and reliance on homegrown expertise, the army stands strong and prepared to defend the nation against any future threats.

