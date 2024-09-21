Iran's Sacred Defense Week military parade

The Iranian Armed Forces have launched extensive military parades across the country on Saturday (September 21, 2024) to observe Sacred Defense Week.

The ceremony in Tehran was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior military officials. In Tehran, the ceremony was held in the south of the capital at the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic, the Late Imam Khomeini.

Forces from the Iranian Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Police, Border Guards, and Basij have participated in the parades.

