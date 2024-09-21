Sep 21, 2024, 9:10 AM
Iran's Armed Forces stage military parade to commemorate Sacred Defense Week

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian Armed Forces have launched extensive military parades across the country on Saturday to observe Sacred Defense Week.

The Sacred Defense Week, which starts today, marks eight years of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

This week is annually celebrated nationwide to commemorate martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi-imposed war on the Islamic Republic in 1980-88.

The march is also organized coincidently across the country.

The ceremony in Tehran is attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior military officials.

In Tehran, the ceremony is being held in the south of the capital at the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Republic, the Late Imam Khomeini.

